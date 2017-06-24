Lipanov was drafted 76th overall by the Lightning at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
While many young Russians shy away from physical contact, Lipanov is more than willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make plays. His hockey sense is impressive and he competes hard. Lipanov definitely needs to bulk up (he is listed at 165 pounds), but he sees himself in the mold of Jonathan Toews. And the kid is ecstatic the Bolts, a team loaded with hot Russian talent, called his name. Lipanov is expected to play for the Barrie Colts of the OHL in September.
