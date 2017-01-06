Vasilevskiy faced just 18 shots from the Predators on Thursday, but he stopped just 13 of them in a 6-1 loss.

Fresh off giving up five goals in Tuesday's loss to Winnipeg, Vasilevskiy didn't even make half as many saves in the encore. Over his last 13 starts, he's given up four-plus goals six times, so the Russian's horrible .875 save percentage during that time should be no surprise. Ben Bishop's injury gave Vasilevskiy a prime opportunity to take control of the Lightning net and make the veteran expendable, but he's failed to take advantage.