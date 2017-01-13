Vasilevskiy will cover the cage Friday in a home clash with the Blue Jackets, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Blue Jackets have cooled off considerably following an immaculate 16-game win streak, losing three out of the past four to teams in the Metropolitan Division. This bodes well for the No. 2 crease commander in Tampa, though he's still thawing out from a cold spell that saw him lose four straight games with an abominable 5.20 GAA and .852 save percentage before Ben Bishop finally returned from a lower-body injury in a win over the Sabres on Thursday night. We really like Vasilevskiy's long-term fantasy prospects, but we'd be a bit hesitant about streaming in daily leagues against a team that still ranks third in the league offensively -- 3.33 goals per game.