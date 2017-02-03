Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Senators.

He'd developed positive momentum recently, giving up no more than two goals in five consecutive appearances with a .940 save mark in that span, but this was more like the ineffective Vasilevskiy we saw while Ben Bishop was on IR. That said, Bishop hasn't exactly been a star since returning from injury, so there's room for the young Russian to keep digging into his playing time if he doesn't make a habit of outings like Thursday's.