Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bests Blackhawks for rare road win
Vasilevskiy allowed just two goals on 36 shots in Friday's 5-2 win against the Blackhawks.
Vasilevskiy looked good in this one, ending a six-game losing streak in the process. It was also his first road win since Nov. 19, a span of nine appearances. Despite the win, he has struggled over the past month and now Ben Bishop is back from injury, so Vasilevskiy's fantasy value is at its nadir.
