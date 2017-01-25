Vasilevskiy allowed just two goals on 36 shots in Friday's 5-2 win against the Blackhawks.

Vasilevskiy looked good in this one, ending a six-game losing streak in the process. It was also his first road win since Nov. 19, a span of nine appearances. Despite the win, he has struggled over the past month and now Ben Bishop is back from injury, so Vasilevskiy's fantasy value is at its nadir.

