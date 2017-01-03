Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes Tuesday against the Jets, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in his last start and owns a solid 2.25 GAA over 11 appearances at home this season. He'll square off against a Winnipeg club that notched 2.57 goals per game in December and has struggled on the road this season.