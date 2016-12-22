Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes versus St. Louis on Thursday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy put an end to his five-game winless streak Tuesday and it appears to have come just in time as Ben Bishop (lower body) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. Recent struggles aside, the 22-year-old Vasilevskiy could be a wanted man heading into the trade deadline, especially based off his 2016 postseason performances. Depending on his workload Thursday, coach Jon Cooper may utilize Vasilevskiy for both ends of this back-to-back considering Bishop is out and the Lightning have a four-day break coming up.