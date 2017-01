Vasilevskiy was beaten twice on 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to San Jose.

Vasilevskiy has played much better in two games since Ben Bishop's return from a lower body injury, but he still hasn't won any of his past six starts. The 22-year-old Russian has fallen below .500 at 10-11-2, and owns a disappointing 2.90 GAA and .906 save percentage. Bishop is clearly still the main man in Tampa Bay when healthy.