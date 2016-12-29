Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against Toronto.

Vasilevskiy hasn't played well in the month of December, posting a 3-3-0 record with an ugly 3.51 GAA and .876 save percentage over eight appearances. The Russian backstop will look to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a young Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 2.71 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.