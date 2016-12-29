Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against Toronto.

Vasilevskiy hasn't played well in the month of December, posting a 3-3-0 record with an ugly 3.51 GAA and .876 save percentage over eight appearances. The Russian backstop will look to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a young Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 2.71 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola