Vasilevskiy will defend the cage against the Canadiens on Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy is back in goal after getting the hook in Friday's matchup against Washington. The netminder will need to rebound quickly from that four-goal shelling, as he has been pressed into the starting role with Ben Bishop (lower body) on injured reserve. The 22-year-old should probably be expected to struggle periodically, given his lack of NHL experience, but he's capable of bouncing back and offering top-end fantasy value.