Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 24 shots before getting pulled in the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to the Capitals.

After an ugly stretch that included 17 goals given up, Vasilevskiy was able to string together two nice performances, ultimately following it up with a stinker against Washington. The 22-year-old is still the No. 1 in Tampa Bay until Ben Bishop (lower body) returns, despite his mediocre 2.53 GAA in 16 appearances.

