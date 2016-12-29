Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Vasilevskiy woofed on the Canadiens first goal -- he tried to handle the puck behind the net and promptly gifted it to the Habs for a goal. But he made up for it in OT when he started a play that sprung Tyler Johnson for the game-winning goal. Vasilevskiy is 3-1 in his last four games, including the one where he relieved an injured Ben Bishop. But his game has been queasy this season -- he's simply allowing far too many pucks past, including at last four in four of his last seven starts. Vasilevskiy needs to be better, plain and simple.