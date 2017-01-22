Vasilevskiy stopped all six shots he faced in relief of Ben Bishop during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Coming into Saturday, Vasilevskiy had lost six straight decisions, so perhaps getting some late work and making every save will give him a boost in confidence. But, he was hardly tested, as Tampa Bay outshot Arizona in the third period 24-6. Despite the losing streak, Vasilevskiy has a .933 save percentage in his last three appearances, but he will likely continue to split starts with Bishop.