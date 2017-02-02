Vasilevskiy will start in goal for Thursday's tilt with Ottawa, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While he is only 22 years old, it appears that the Vasilevskiy-era in Tampa Bay is getting nearer and nearer. If he's able to reach his full potential, Vasilevskiy will be a goaltender that's capable of stealing games for his team, and he's begun to show that ability in his last five appearances, posting a 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage.