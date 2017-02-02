Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Named Thursday's starter
Vasilevskiy will start in goal for Thursday's tilt with Ottawa, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While he is only 22 years old, it appears that the Vasilevskiy-era in Tampa Bay is getting nearer and nearer. If he's able to reach his full potential, Vasilevskiy will be a goaltender that's capable of stealing games for his team, and he's begun to show that ability in his last five appearances, posting a 1.86 GAA and .940 save percentage.
