Vasilevskiy will start in goal Saturday night versus the visiting Hurricanes, Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider reports.

This will be the second half of a back-to-back slate for the Hurricanes, so there could be a bit of fatigue on their end to the benefit of Vasilevskiy, who has won three of his last five starts. While Carolina is below average in team scoring, it ranks 11th on the power play, making it that much more important for the Bolts to play disciplined and avoid costly penalties.