Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged to start Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will work between the pipes as Tuesday's road starter against the Blackhawks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Russian was at work Saturday for a six-save relief outing of a struggling Ben Bishop, but what precluded that cameo was a stretch for which Vasilevskiy went for six straight losses and a hideous .873 save mark. Now, he'll face a Blackhawks team locked in a battle with the Wild for the Central Division lead.
