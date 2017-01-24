Vasilevskiy will work between the pipes as Tuesday's road starter against the Blackhawks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Russian was at work Saturday for a six-save relief outing of a struggling Ben Bishop, but what precluded that cameo was a stretch for which Vasilevskiy went for six straight losses and a hideous .873 save mark. Now, he'll face a Blackhawks team locked in a battle with the Wild for the Central Division lead.