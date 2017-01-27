Vasilevskiy made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Florida on Thursday night.

Well, well -- this was Vasilevskiy's second straight strong performance after failing to register a win since Dec. 31. He struggled while Ben Bishop was injured, but seems more comfortable with the big man back with the team. Maybe it's psychological or maybe just coincidence. But he is still relatively young and maybe he just needs some time to mature. The Bolt need him to grow up fast, though -- the expansion draft will come up fast and so will the window to trade the soon-to-be free agent Bishop.