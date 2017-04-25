Vasilevskiy will be the the No. 1 goalie for Team Russia at the IIHF World Championships next month, Sergey Demidov of Russia's NHL.com reports.

The 22-year-old netminder saw his fantasy stock surge when the Lightning traded Ben Bishop to the Kings at the deadline, and now he'll further bolster his hockey resume as Russia's chief puck plugger on the international stage. Of course, Vasilevskiy can thank a fatigued Sergei Bobrovsky for his backing out of the tournament and essentially relinquishing the coveted role. Considering that Vasilevskiy was the 19th overall pick in the 2012 draft, has low miles on a hulking frame, and is entrenched as the No. 1 for both Russia and Tampa Bay, he won't be a forgotten man in fantasy drafts this fall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...