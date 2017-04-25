Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Russia's top backstop for Worlds
Vasilevskiy will be the the No. 1 goalie for Team Russia at the IIHF World Championships next month, Sergey Demidov of Russia's NHL.com reports.
The 22-year-old netminder saw his fantasy stock surge when the Lightning traded Ben Bishop to the Kings at the deadline, and now he'll further bolster his hockey resume as Russia's chief puck plugger on the international stage. Of course, Vasilevskiy can thank a fatigued Sergei Bobrovsky for his backing out of the tournament and essentially relinquishing the coveted role. Considering that Vasilevskiy was the 19th overall pick in the 2012 draft, has low miles on a hulking frame, and is entrenched as the No. 1 for both Russia and Tampa Bay, he won't be a forgotten man in fantasy drafts this fall.
