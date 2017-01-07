Vasilevskiy will try to shut down the Flyers as Saturday afternoon's road starter, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has only been sent between the pipes for one day game in his young career, but that happened to be a Nov. 19 shutout over the Flyers in Philadelphia. The understudy to Ben Bishop needs another performance like that one, as he's coughed up five goals in each of the past two games.