Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for Saturday's matinee
Vasilevskiy will try to shut down the Flyers as Saturday afternoon's road starter, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has only been sent between the pipes for one day game in his young career, but that happened to be a Nov. 19 shutout over the Flyers in Philadelphia. The understudy to Ben Bishop needs another performance like that one, as he's coughed up five goals in each of the past two games.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows five goals for second straight game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Plays sieve again•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Confirmed as starter Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 32 in overtime loss•