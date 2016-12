Vasilevskiy turned away 22 of 23 shots after coming in for an injured Ben Bishop (lower body) in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Both starting goalies -- Bishop and Jimmy Howard -- left this game with injuries, leaving Vasilevskiy to win a battle of the backups against Petr Mrazek. The young Russian has solid season numbers, but he'd been cold over a stretch of five appearances coming into Tuesday's game, putting up a 4.67 GAA and .863 save percentage. It's unclear how much time Bishop might miss, but Vasilevskiy will be the Bolts' starter for as long as the veteran remains out.