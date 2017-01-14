Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shows improvement in loss to Blue Jackets
Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 30 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
While Vasilevskiy couldn't get the win, this was still a step in the right direction after he had allowed at least three goals in seven of his previous eight appearances. The young Russian failed spectacularly as a full-time starter while Ben Bishop was out, but is likely to see some improvements with a reduced workload now that his teammate has returned from a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in net Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Yields six goals in loss to Penguins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggling to stop pucks in 2017•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set for Saturday's matinee•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows five goals for second straight game•