Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 30 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While Vasilevskiy couldn't get the win, this was still a step in the right direction after he had allowed at least three goals in seven of his previous eight appearances. The young Russian failed spectacularly as a full-time starter while Ben Bishop was out, but is likely to see some improvements with a reduced workload now that his teammate has returned from a lower-body injury.