Vasilevskiy was named the starting goaltender for the second-consecutive game and will come up against the Panthers on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The 22-year-old is coming off the back of a strong-road win against Chicago, where he stopped 34 of 36 shots. After going 0-4-0 with a 5.20 GAA from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, Vasilevskiy has allowed only two goals in each of his last three starts and seems to be getting hot. Vasilevskiy's recent play and the fact that the Panthers are 27th in league scoring make him an appealing fantasy option for Thursday's slate of games.