Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Wild, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy struggled in his last start last Thursday against the Senators, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 12th win of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a Wild team that's 17-6-1 at home this season.