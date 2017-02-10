Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Friday in Minnesota
Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Wild, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy struggled in his last start last Thursday against the Senators, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 12th win of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a Wild team that's 17-6-1 at home this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Backslides in loss to Senators•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Named Thursday's starter•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Rings up second straight strong game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bests Blackhawks for rare road win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged to start Tuesday•