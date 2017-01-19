Vasilevskiy will defend the net for Thursday night's away game against the Sharks, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It would appear that Vasilevskiy has officially been relegated to his backup role once again, after Ben Bishop made consecutive starts during a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday. It's not undeserved -- the Russian keeper is riding a five-game losing streak during which he's allowed a shocking 22 goals. He'll have a chance to redeem himself Thursday against a San Jose team that is scoring only 2.68 goals per game within the confines of the SAP Center.