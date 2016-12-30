Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to Toronto.

Antoine Bibeau's first NHL victory came at Vasilevskiy's expense. The Russian netminder signed a three-year deal this offseason with the intention of taking over the starting job after this season, and is getting an extended taste of a starter's workload right now with Ben Bishop (lower body) out for the next few weeks. He has fared just fine in that role so far, starting five consecutive games since Dec. 20, and winning three.