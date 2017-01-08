Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 44 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Vasilevskiy is talented, but right now, he's struggling to brick up the Tampa net. It's his third-straight loss to start 2017 and he has allowed 14 goals in those three outings. Ben Bishop is on target for a mid-January return and that come soon enough for the struggling Bolts.