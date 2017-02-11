Vasilevskiy saved 37 of 38 shots and two of three shootout attempts during Friday's loss to Minnesota.

This was Vasilevskiy's best outing in well over a month, and it was spoiled by a lack of goal support. Making matters worse, the Lightning are quickly falling out of the playoff picture and aren't in the best position heading into the expansion draft or in regards to the salary cap. As long as Ben Bishop is around to limit Vasilevskiy's playing time, the 22-year-old goalie isn't a reliable fantasy asset. Vasilevskiy has flashed tremendous upside, but he's also been inconsistent, and Tampa Bay isn't currently icing a contending team.