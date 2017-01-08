Vasilevskiy will protect the net Sunday against the Penguins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled mightily in his stint as the team's primary netminder, allowing three or more goals in six of his last seven starts. The youngster will look for a better go of it Sunday, but faces a Pittsburgh club that leads the league (3.45 goals per game) in scoring this season.