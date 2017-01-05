Vasilevskiy will be in goal against Nashville on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy will be looking to rebound from a disastrous five-goal game versus the Jets on Tuesday. It was the fifth time this year the goaltender allowed four or more pucks to find the back of the net. It figures to be a heavy workload for the 22-year-old as the Predators are averaging 31.9 shots per game this season.