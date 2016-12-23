Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

The Russian netminder was going through a rough stretch there, but he's righted his game in a hurry with Ben Bishop (lower body) sidelined by a multi-week injury. He should be widely owned in fantasy at this point, as Vasilevskiy's strong ratios will be a boon while he draws nearly every start for the Bolts in Bishop's absence.