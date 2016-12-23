Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Will start in goal Friday
Vasilevskiy will start against the Capitals on Friday.
The 22-year-old had a few rough performances in late November and early December, but stopped 43 of 46 shots in his last two games. The opposing Capitals aren't having as good of a year as last season, but as long as Alex Ovechkin is on the ice, there's always the threat that he'll cause a goalie to have a bad night.
