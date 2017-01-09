Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 40 shots in a 6-2 defeat to the Penguins on Sunday.

Pittsburgh was coming off its bye week, but hoping the 22-year-old would break out of his slump against the top scoring team in the NHL was probably too much to ask. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkiin didn't score, but six other Penguins did, five of which came on even strength. Vasilevskiy has now allowed at least three goals in seven of his last eight starts. In his last four outings, he is 0-4-0 with a .852 save percentage and a 5.20 GAA.