Lightning's Andrej Sustr: No points in 11 games
Sustr doesn't have a point since Dec. 29.
Sustr is a massive crease clearer who will never get the offenisve opportunity -- he's a big-bodied muscle that makes life easier for his goalie. Nothing more and nothing less
More News
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Hits twine for first time this season•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Collects assist against Islanders•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Bags pair of points Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: No points so far•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Gets involved offensively in win Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Suits up Tuesday•