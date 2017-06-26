Sustr signed a one-year, $1.95 million deal Monday with the Lightning.

With the signing, the 26-year-old will spend at least one more season in Tampa Bay after a 2016-17 campaign where he appeared in 80 games. The defenseman scored three goals and recorded 14 total points in that time, as Sustr established himself as a defense-first player for the Lightning with few scoring opportunities, leaving him as a poor fantasy asset.