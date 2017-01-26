Lightning's Anton Stralman: Logging heavy minutes

Stralman continues to log heavy minutes on the Tampa Bay blue line and has 14 points, including 12 assists, in 40 games.

Stralman missed a bit of time due to injury, but the reality is that his production has been on the decline regardless. At this point, he may not hit the 30 point mark. Stralman has value, especially in those that also count hits and blocked shots.

