Lightning's Ben Bishop: Between the pipes Tuesday

Bishop lead the Lightning on the ice for warm-ups, making him the starting goaltender against the Kings, Jon Rosen of La Kings Insider reports.

Bishop has gone 1-2-1 in his past four games since Jan. 17. If you thought the winning percentage was unimpressive, take a look at the stats. The veteran goalie has only made more than 20 saves once in this span, and boasts an unappealing 3.49 GAA. Bishop has said he wants to continue to play for the Lightning after the trade deadline, so now would be the time to start turning his game around.