Lightning's Ben Bishop: Continues hot streak with 32 saves versus Jets

Bishop made 32 saves on 33 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Saturday.

The veteran netminder has found his stride over the last week, allowing just three goals in his past 184:49. Bishop owns a .961 save percentage during that stretch, which is his best three-game streak of the season. Bishop has been extremely disappointing overall, only posting a 14-12-3 mark, but he seems to be peaking at the right time for a team clinging to Wild Card hope.