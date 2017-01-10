Lightning's Ben Bishop: Could return as soon as Thursday

Bishop (lower body) may be available Thursday against the Sabres, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bishop's return likely can't come soon enough for the Lightning, as interim starter Andrei Vasilevskiy has dropped four consecutive games, mostly in ugly fashion. Even if the 30-year-old Bishop isn't given the all clear, he appears to be trending in the right direction and will likely return sooner rather than later. Fantasy owners may want to temper their expectations upon his return, though, as Bishop himself was scuffling before suffering this injury.