Lightning's Ben Bishop: Crowns Kings for first shutout of season

Bishop stopped all 28 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-0 shutout win against the Kings.

It was the first shutout of the season for Bishop and the 19th of his career. While it might be too little and too late for the playoff hopes of the Lightning, they're playing a lot better lately and that's good news for the fantasy outlook for Bishop with some additional wins. He has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his past nine appearances. Bishop remains a top-notch No. 2 fantasy netminder in most formats.