Lightning's Ben Bishop: Draws second consecutive start
Bishop will be the starting backstop for Tuesday night's game in Anaheim, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Although Andrei Vasilevskiy was the expected goalie going into Tuesday, the Lightning have apparently lost their confidence in him after five straight losses and, as a result, Bishop will make his second start in as many nights. The Colorado native has looked sharp since returning from injury, allowing just three goals en route to two wins. He'll try to make it three in a row against a Ducks squad that averages 2.63 goals per game, good for 18th in the league.
