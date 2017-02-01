Lightning's Ben Bishop: Exits All-Star break flat

Bishop gave up four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

After a five-goal disaster in Arizona, Bishop sat out a couple games before the All-Star break hit, so he had 10 days to get right for this one; it didn't help. The 29-year-old's numbers continue to longer at easily their worst levels since he became a full-time starter, and with Andrei Vasilevskiy having emerged from the slump he experienced while Bishop was on IR, we're again left watching and waiting for the changing of the guard in Tampa.