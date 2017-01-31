Lightning's Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Bishop will tend the twine for Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bishop has played in just two of the Lightning's last five contests -- both losses -- with coach Jon Cooper having favored backup Andrei Vasilevskiy. One would imagine that with the trade deadline now just a month away, the rumors surrounding Bishop's future will start to pick up again. What impact this will have on the netminder's performance remains to be seen, although with just 11 wins in 26 outings so far this year, it would seem his value has dipped, both for the organization and fantasy owners.