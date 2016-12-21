Lightning's Ben Bishop: Injury to sideline him 3-4 weeks

Bishop (lower body) will miss 3-to-4 weeks.

Bishop, who almost assuredly will be placed on IR, was injured in Tuesday night's game against the Red Wings in the first period while attempting to make a save. Fantasy owners should immediately turn their attention to backup Andrei Vasilevskiy, who becomes the interim No. 1 backstop in Tampa Bay, and was already a favorite to emerge as the clear-cut starter next season with Bishop set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Meanwhile, Kristers Gudlevskis received a call-up from the minors for extra depth between the pipes for the 16-14-3 Bolts.