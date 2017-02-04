Lightning's Ben Bishop: Loves facing Saturday's opponent

Bishop was first off the ice at morning skate, making him the evening's home starter versus the Ducks, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Bishop was peppered in his Jan. 31 start against the Bruins, stopping only 31 of 35 shots at home. That lackluster outing caused Bolts coach Jon Cooper to give the subsequent start to backup Andrei Vasilevskiy on Thursday, but the Russian suffered a 5-2 defeat from the Senators to make him one of the worst fantasy plays on that eight-game slate. Still, it makes a lot of sense that they'd go back to Bishop in this next one, as he's magnificently gone 6-0-2 with a .960 save percentage in eight career games against the Ducks.