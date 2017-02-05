Lightning's Ben Bishop: Makes 14 saves then turns away two in shootout for win

Bishop made 14 saves through overtime and then turned away two of four Ducks in the shootout in a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Big Ben wasn't really challenged by the Ducks, but a win is a win. Bishop had allowed nine goals in five periods of play in his last two games, so two allowed is downright tasty. Bishop could be traded before trade deadline day -- he is prepared to waive his limited no-move clause if it means more playing time.