Lightning's Ben Bishop: Returns from injury to net win

Bishop returned to the crease Thursday against the Sabres and promptly delivered a 24-save, 4-2 win.

Bishop had been out for nine games, and the Bolts struggled mightily in that time. Get him back into your twine tent -- he's a stud who looks poised to start delivering much better numbers than he did pre-injury. Bishop averaged 37 wins over the last three seasons, good enough to put him in perennial Vezina contention, and that track record is strongly suggestive of bounce-back potential in the second half of this year.