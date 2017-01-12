Lightning's Ben Bishop: Returns to crease Thursday

Bishop gets the starting nod against the Sabres on Thursday, Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News reports.

Bishop returns to goal after a nine-game absence. It appears coach Jon Cooper wants to ease the 30-year-old back into the lineup, utilizing him versus Buffalo, rather than throwing him to the wolves for Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets. Barring any injury setbacks, the netminder figures to be the Lightning's clear No. 1 in between the pipes the rest of the way.