Lightning's Ben Bishop: Starting against Kings

Bishop will patrol the crease for Monday's matchup with Los Angeles, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bishop is making just his second start since returning from injury. In his previous outing, the netminder secured the victory after allowing just a pair of pucks to cross the goal line. The Kings are 10th in the league in shots per game at 30.4 and will look to test the 30-year-old early and often.

