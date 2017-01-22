Lightning's Ben Bishop: Starting against the Coyotes
Bishop led the Lightning onto the ice and will get the start Saturday against the Coyotes, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bishop hasn't had a great season (2.64 GAA, .910 save percentage), but in his last three games he hasn't let in more than two goals. The Coyotes are one of the worst teams in the NHL, which gives Bishop a nice chance to pick up the win Saturday.
