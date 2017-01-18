Lightning's Ben Bishop: Suffers overtime loss Tuesday

Bishop allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

Bishop came back strong in two starts (both wins) following a nine-game injury absence, but was rather pedestrian in this one. The American netminder is having his worst campaign as the starter in Tampa, as his 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage trail last year's numbers (2.06, .926) by a sizable margin. Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn't been any better (2.93, .906 in 24 appearances), so it's conceivable the duo could continue to duke it out for starts until one of them heats up -- or gets traded.